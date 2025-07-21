Summer break may have just begun, but Pokémon is already gearing up for a return to school

HQ

Ah, summer break. I remember it well. As much as six weeks free from school was exciting, the worst thing about stepping into any kind of store in the summer was how immediately stores would remind me that school would return.

The Pokémon Center is taking a page from those stores' books, it seems, as it has already prepped a back to school range. Admittedly, this stuff is much cooler than anything I took to school as a kid, with four new backpacks based on Dragon, Electric, Ghost, and Fighting-type Pokémon.

Lunch bags, pencil cases, notepads, folders, stickers and more are also available in this range, which includes previous items as well such as the partner backpacks, which make it look like a Pokémon is clinging to your back. Check out the full range here.

