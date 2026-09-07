Summer 2026 was the hottest on record for the UK, claims the Met Office

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This summer has been a scorcher for many around the world, not least in Europe where the temperatures have set all-time records on multiple occasions, and thanks to the elongated dry and hot conditions, caused devastating wildfires to pop up.

One such country who has experienced a summer of record-setting is the UK, as several individual monthly records were overcome this summer, which is all why the latest news isn't exactly an immense surprise.

The Met Office has revealed summer 2026 has provisionally taken the record for the hottest summer on record for the United Kingdom. The provisional element comes as the Met Office now has to work to check all of the data and ensure it's accurate. This is more of a formality however, meaning the record is almost a certainty at this point.

As for how the record was claimed, it's given as the mean temperature across the UK topped out at 16.5°C for the UK this summer, which is warmer than any summer on record before - including the scorcher that was 1976 - with records stretching back to 1884.

For reference, the record was only snatched from 2025, as last year topped out at 16.1°C, which was ahead of 2018's 15.7°C that was tied with 2006 and 2003 too. Clearly, there is a trend with warmer summers coming around as of recent, a likely effect of climate change and how that is changing environments around the entire world.

To this point, the Met Office explains this record-breaking summer was "made around 130 times more likely because of human-induced climate change," which means we should expect these conditions to be commonplace in the future.