Suikoden's spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, delayed to 2024

Although the modest team at Rabbit & Bear Studios is reporting monthly on the progress and changes in the development of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, the silence on the release date initially planned for 2023 made some of us fear the worst, and now we have confirmation of our suspicions.

Sadly, the release of Hundred Heroes (whose prequel, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, you can already enjoy on PC and consoles) has been delayed to the second quarter of 2024. The reason is that the team wants to meet the expectations of the thousands of fans and backers the project gathered through Kickstarter, and it's going to take them longer.

The good news is that those who contributed enough to receive one of the physical editions of the game in the crowdfunding campaign will receive an email later this month to choose the platform they want it on.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a love song to classic RPGs like Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, Secret of Mana, and when it launches next year it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

