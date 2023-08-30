Suikoden I & II remasters delayed until next year

HQ

It wasn't long ago that we had to break the news of the delay of Eyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to 2024, a title that was clearly borrowing from Konami's classic Suikoden series. In fact, this year would have seen both the remastered versions of Suikoden and the new Eiyuden converge, but now we know we won't be playing either until next year.

Konami has deleted the 2023 release window on the official Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars website, and has also issued a statement acknowledging that the game is indeed delayed to 2024. You can find the full statement below.

"We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series.

Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve.

The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible.

We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage.

We appreciate your understanding and sincerely hope you will continue to lend Suikoden your support."