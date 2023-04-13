Suikoden I & II HD Remasters has now been age-rated in Taiwan

HQ

Back in September, Konami revealed that their very beloved JRPG series Suikoden would get a remastered version, including the first two games in a package called Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars.

The remastered version features enhanced graphics (all the animations and background illustrations have been upgraded) and improved gameplay (battles can be made faster, autosave has been implemented) optimized for modern systems, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Since the announcement, we haven't heard really anything about it, but now we have a sign showing that the release probably isn't too far off. The source is Taiwan's age-rating system, where the game received an age rating of 12, which was published on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee's website.

While this is not an official announcement from Konami, we firmly believe this will at the very latest be shown during some of the many June video game events that has already been confirmed.

Thanks Gematsu