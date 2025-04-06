Suikoden I & II HD Remaster set for Switch 2 debut

HQ

​Konami appears to be preparing a release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Listings on Play-Asia indicate that the collection will launch alongside the console on June 5, 2025, priced at $34.99 USD. The remaster will include English, Japanese, and Chinese language options.

Pre-orders are currently available. While the release has been confirmed for select regions, there's no official word on a broader launch yet. Notably, this version is expected to be a full game cartridge rather than a 'Game-Key' card. The remastered collection previously debuted on the original Switch in March 2025. ​