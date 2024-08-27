Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars confirm they are still alive, and set a lauch date in 2025

HQ

Classic JRPG fans have had a year of real angst, as silence hung over the release of the Suikoden I & II remasters just over a year ago. We were told then that this compilation of the two adventures called Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars would arrive in the summer of 2024, but as you may have gathered, it hasn't. Now Nintendo has cleared up the doubts and shared in the partner Showcase that Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will arrive on March 6, 2025 to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Not the best news we were looking for, but hopefully this means no more delays for this series, which inspired and is considered the spiritual parent of the current Eiyuden Chronicles.

You can watch the new trailer for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars below.