Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad might not be the last game in the Arkham universe

And the source is James Gunn himself.

As you probably are well aware of, DC is currently working on a reboot of their cinematic universe, which kicks of 2025 under the leadership of James Gunn. This ends the current universe and is expected to also affect video games.

So... this could mean that the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be the last game in the Arkham universe, that was once started by Rocksteady Studios with Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009. When a Threads user asked Gunn about this, he replied "No plans of it being the last!" - but clearly changed his mind afterwards and deleted the post.

By then, another user on X had screengrabbed the conversation already. If this means that Gunn unintentionally confirmed another game in the Arkham universe it up for debate, but at least it seems plausible that we can expect more games in this universe in the future.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

