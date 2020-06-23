Suicide Squad might be Rocksteady's new game

You're watching Advertisements

This ain't exactly a new rumour, but it has recently seen an interesting development. As reported on ResetEra, Warner Bros. might have registered the domains for two DC Comics games. One of the domains is suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com, and is quite possibly related to the Suicide Squad game that Rocksteady is reportedly developing. The name also seems to imply players will be taking on the Justice League itself.

The other domain is for gothamknights.com, and it probably concerns the Batman game Warner Bros. Montreal is developing. If everything we heard comes to pass, both games will be revealed on the new DC Fandom event, scheduled for August 22.