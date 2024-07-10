Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season gets last-minute delay

HQ

Last week, Rocksteady told us all about what the second season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will bring to the table and confirmed that the season would start on July 11 (tomorrow). That won't be the case any further.

The season has been hit with a delay that will push it back around two weeks, meaning you will now have to wait until July 25 to be able to suit up as Mrs. Freeze, take on the new Brainiac fights, earn some new gear, and chip away at the fresh battle pass.

As for the reason for the delay, that hasn't actually been confirmed. Rocksteady has instead simply stated:

Were you planning on playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season tomorrow?