Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's PC specs are higher than hoped

HQ

Rocksteady decided to share some early PC specifications shortly before Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's closed tests in November. These weren't as detailed as you'd think, but that's because the Brits have spent the following seven weeks nailing down the final bits. They are now ready to reveal the final requirements.

The minimum and recommended PC specs for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League remain the same, with the exception that Rocksteady specifies you'll need an SSD to play it. We're also told that the minimum ones shared last year was for playing at 1080p in 30 fps, as playing in 60 fps require quite a bit more power.

Speaking of power, these new system requirements include what you'll need to enjoy the game in all its glory on Ultra settings.

Jakob wasn't the only one that shared some less than enthusiastic thoughts after playing a near final version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League earlier this month, so Rocksteady and Warner Bros. have decided to let those of us who played the closed alpha share our thoughts - hoping (and kind of knowing judging by what I've heard and seen) that this will lead to more positive and hopeful opinions spreading on social media. We'll see whether or not this is enough to justify a PC upgrade for many out there.