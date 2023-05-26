Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's age-rating confirms microtransactions and dismemberment

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was supposed to have launched today, but then it was delayed more than eight months. I pointed out that all those extra months didn't mean you should expect the developers to get rid of game's live-service elements or do any other major changes, something that has basically been confirmed now.

America's Entertainment Software Rating Board, better known as the ESRB, has given Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the Mature 17+ age-rating because it has blood and gore, strong language and violence. Here's the entire summary to give you some specifics:

"As players traverse a battle-ravaged city, they use pistols, machine guns, and melee attacks to fight enemies (e.g., alien creatures, mutated humans, superheroes). Battles are fast-paced, accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and blood-splatter effects; a handful of attacks can result in decapitation. Cutscenes depict additional instances of violence, as well as blood and gore: a character executed (off-screen); a character's head remotely detonated (off-screen), resulting in blood-splatter effects; a character's heart ripped out of his chest (off-screen) and thrown at another character; a character's finger sliced off. Some environments depict large blood stains and/or corpses lying in pools of blood. The words "f**k," "sh*t," and "a*shole" are heard in the game."

Not only that. The rating also confirms the game still will have "In-Game Purchases" aka microtransactions in it, and the fact that the ESRB is able to give its verdict this long before launch all but confirms Rocksteady and Warner Bros. delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just to polish some stuff, get out of the way of this year's highly-anticipated titles and give the marketing team more time to change the negativity - or at least lukewarm - discussions surrounding the game.