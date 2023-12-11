Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won't have an offline story mode at launch

HQ

We're only a couple of months away from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but even with the game's release so near, it's safe to say many gamers, even fans of Rocksteady's last titles, feel cautious at best.

With a focus on live service, it does seem like a far cry from the Arkham games we once loved. Now, fans have even more reason to worry, as it seems they won't be able to play through the campaign without an internet connection, at least for a while.

"We're happy to confirm, we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection. We're aiming to add this update in 2024 and will provide more details when available," wrote Rocksteady rep EpicYeti on the game's Discord server (thanks, PCGamer).

This seems like a feature a lot of players will have expected at launch, as shown by the amount of clown emojis EpicYeti received on their message. This doesn't mean there won't be a campaign, but you just better hope your internet doesn't give out when you're in the middle of a mission.