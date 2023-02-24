Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will always require an online connection

Even if you want to save Metropolis on you're own, you're going to need Wi-Fi to do it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was a game somewhat shrouded in mystery until recently. Now, following yesterday's State of Play, we've seen 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay, alongside finding out some intriguing details.

Now, in the FAQs for the game, it has been discovered that you'll always need to be online to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, even if you're going solo.

This likely has something to do with the live-service elements placed into the game, which were first discovered in a leak last month.

Already, it seems Rocksteady's previous reputation from the Batman: Arkham games is being put to the test with all the live-service elements coming into a co-op game, as fans find themselves torn on the gameplay shown at last night's State of Play.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Related texts



Loading next content