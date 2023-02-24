Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will always require an online connection

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was a game somewhat shrouded in mystery until recently. Now, following yesterday's State of Play, we've seen 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay, alongside finding out some intriguing details.

Now, in the FAQs for the game, it has been discovered that you'll always need to be online to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, even if you're going solo.

This likely has something to do with the live-service elements placed into the game, which were first discovered in a leak last month.

Already, it seems Rocksteady's previous reputation from the Batman: Arkham games is being put to the test with all the live-service elements coming into a co-op game, as fans find themselves torn on the gameplay shown at last night's State of Play.