Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to get playtest at the end of the month

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to hold a closed alpha tech test towards the end of this month. As was outlined on the game's website, the test will run from the 30th of November until the 4th of December.

Sign-ups are available now, and no matter what platform you have, so long as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is releasing on it, you'll be able to test the game out if selected. It's noted that the test won't involve the full experience, but rather you'll be able to play through a smaller specific area of the campaign.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases on the 2nd of February 2024 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Rocksteady and WB Games are beginning to show off the game in a multitude of ways, including a new trailer giving us a taste of Harley Quinn's background and gameplay style which you can check out below: