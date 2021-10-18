English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story introduced in new trailer

We still don't know when the game will land excatly, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rocksteady Studios hasn't released a single new game since Batman: Arkham Knight was released back in 2015. But next year, it's finally time when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is released and we'll finally get to see what they've been working on for six years.

During the ongoing DC FanDome, we have now got a brand new trailer from the game that better introduces us to the story where Brainiac has brainwashed The Justice League and the Suicide Squad is tasked with stopping them. Something that will leads to tons of action and entertainment. See for yourself below.

HQ
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy