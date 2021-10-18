Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story introduced in new trailer

HQ

Rocksteady Studios hasn't released a single new game since Batman: Arkham Knight was released back in 2015. But next year, it's finally time when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is released and we'll finally get to see what they've been working on for six years.

During the ongoing DC FanDome, we have now got a brand new trailer from the game that better introduces us to the story where Brainiac has brainwashed The Justice League and the Suicide Squad is tasked with stopping them. Something that will leads to tons of action and entertainment. See for yourself below.