Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shows off Joker gameplay, new incursions

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might not have had the launch Rocksteady first expected, but the studio is still going to be giving out some free content to the loyal players still plugging away at Braniac's invasion of Metropolis.

The Joker joins Season 1 as a free playable character when Season 1 Episode 1 drops next week, on the 28th of March. In the short gameplay clips below, we can see the Joker dropping a cluster of bombs on enemies before gliding around on an umbrella before causing more mayhem somewhere else.

As this is part of an Elseworlds story, we'll also be getting some interesting new incursions as part of Season 1 as well. There are heaps of extra changes too, and you can check out the full patch notes here.