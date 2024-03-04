Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season 1 starts on the 28th of March

HQ

When Rocksteady announced its roadmap for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we were told the first season would start with The Joker as a playable character sometime in March. We obviously hoped this would give the developers time to polish and make some adjustments to the game before focusing on more content. A few days ago, the Brits said that wouldn't be the case, as they wouldn't release a new patch this week after all because everyone is working on the season 1 update. Did this mean season 1 would launch soon? Most definitely not.

Rocksteady reveals that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first season will start on the 28th of March, so we're still more than three weeks away from being able to play as The Joker, fight our way through new areas, try out new gear and such.

What do you think about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Can it survive longer than Gotham Knights and Marvel's Avengers?