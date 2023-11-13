Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League resurfaces with new gameplay on Wednesday

Rocksteady is ready to show what they've changed.

It's been exactly seven months since Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was delayed, and we haven't heard an official word since. We're less than three months away from the new release date, so it's understandable that many have speculated the game won't even make that date. Well, it seems like the game is still on track.

Rocksteady reveals that we'll see and learn a lot more about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the first episode of what they simply call Suicide Squad Insider at 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET on Wednesday. This first part will focus on the story and gameplay, which means we'll get to see quite a lot of new footage from the Batman: Arkham Asylum developers' upcoming game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

