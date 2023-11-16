Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PC specs revealed

HQ

Yesterday, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed off some more of its story and gameplay, and while things might be looking slightly better for Rocksteady's live-service co-op game, fans are still unsure.

Soon enough, though, you'll be able to play the game yourself. With a February 2024 launch in sight, the PC requirements have been revealed on the game's Steam store page. For the minimum settings, you won't need a powerhouse, but you will need a fairly recent rig. An Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 is needed as your CPU, and an Nvidia GTX 1070 or Radeon Vega 56 should be in your GPU slot.

No matter what settings you want to run the game at, you're going to need 16GB of RAM, and 65GB available storage space. It's interesting that it doesn't note whether you need an SSD or not, but as usual we'd recommend you get one for the best performance.

For recommended settings, we see a bit of a significant jump, as you'll want an Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D. In the GPU department, you'll want an Nvidia RTX 2080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6800-XT. These aren't the latest graphics cards or processors, but they're still pretty beefy in terms of requirements. Even so, if you've got a PC from the last couple years or so, you should be good to go.

