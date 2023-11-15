Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks better in new gameplay presentation

HQ

I'm one of the many that didn't exactly like everything shown of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in PlayStation's State of Play back in February, so the delay was a welcome one. Let's see if the last nine months have been enough to change our minds.

Rocksteady has a promised given us the first episode of Suicide Squad Insider and with that shared more details about the story and core gameplay in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The developers start the presentation by highlighting their continued focus on delivering a memorable story filled with jaw-dropping moments and interesting characters, so that's a relief for a Norwegian gamer that prefers to play solo. We're also treated to new gameplay footage that makes it seem like the previously eye-catching weak spots have been toned down a bit, as well as highlight what appears to be a dynamic and impactful combat system in a very detailed Metropolis that is more than twice the size of Batman: Arkham Knight's Gotham. Bigger isn't necessarily better, so I'm happy to see that the unique traversal abilities of each character seems engaging and fast.

Has this presentation given me hope Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is better than feared? Definitely, but the focus on co-op, seemingly generic enemies and a tone that usually ends up just being annoying after a short while worries me. Let's see if the next episode manages to address these concerns when it dives a lot deeper into the combat and gear system.

What do you think after watching this presentation?

HQ