Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is giving us a look at its end game this week

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does have a full campaign for you to play through, players are likely going to be wondering what they can do in the game once the credits roll. As a live-service title, there's an expectation for the gameplay to keep going.

Rocksteady will be showing off what you can get up to in the end game in a stream on the 19th of January. It'll take place at 11 AM PST/7 PM GMT/8 PM CET. Already, we know about Incursion Missions - where the players have to enter Braniac's ship - and Killing Time Missions, but hopefully there are some other interesting things to do.

Of course, doing more difficult missions leads to better loot, but we're going to want an excuse to use these gear sets and weapons as well. Hopefully all our queries and more can be answered by the end of the week.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on the 2nd of February for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.