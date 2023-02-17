Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a five-issue comic

HQ

Batman: Arkham Knight was released in 2015, eight years ago. Since then, we've been waiting for the next game from Rocksteady Studios, rumoured to be everything from another Batman game to a Superman adventure.

In 2021, it was finally revealed that their upcoming title is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Here the Suicide Squad get the task to kill the Justice League, since the alien enemy Brainiac has brainwashed Green Lantern, The Flash, Batman, and even Superman (Wonder Woman is the only main superhero that's not affected by this). We're promised co-op action, but the developers say it's just as fun to play single player.

To better understand the story, DC has now announced a five-issue comic that will tell the background story leading up to the game. Issue #1 is written by John Layman (Batman Eternal, Chew, Thundercats: Enemy's Pride) with art from Jesús Hervás (Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word) and a main cover inked by Dan Panosian.

It will be released on May 30, with the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launching on May 26.