Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming in May

HQ

Rocksteady has given us another look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as part of The Game Awards earlier this morning. As part of a tribute to the late Kevin Conroy, an individual who was known as the voice of Batman in the Arkham series of games and in The Animated Series, the developer has given us a first look at Batman in the game.

And as the theme of this experience is to deal with a Justice League who are now Earth's greatest threat and no longer its saviour, Batman is a much more menacing figure this time around, which is clearly shown in the clip below.

It should be said that if you don't want any spoilers for the game, it's probably best to skip watching this clip however, as it does seem to reveal a little bit about what happens to the Flash in the plot and how the Squad's encounter with him goes.

Otherwise, the trailer also confirmed when we can look forward to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with the game debuting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on May 26, 2023.