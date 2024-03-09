Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is already on sale on Steam

HQ

Despite only being out a month, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now sale on Steam. The heavily-criticised title is available for £35.99, which is 40% off its launch price of £59.99.

To see such a high-profile game being sold at a bargain price so close to release is truly out of the ordinary. But at the same time, it's no secret that DC themselves accused Suicide Squad of being a big disappointment in terms of sales. So if you've been curious about the game, maybe this is a good opportunity to take advantage of it.

Does the reduced price make you more inclined to buy Suicide Squad?