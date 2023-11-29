Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League highlights Deadshot in trailer

The final playable character is kind of the most traditional one...even with his jetpack.

It seems like Warner Bros. has been trying to make up for lost time lately. After getting the gameplay presentation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League two weeks ago, the publisher has shared trailers focused on Harley Quinn, King Shark and Captain Boomerang. Now it's time for the fourth and last one.

I'm of course talking about Deadshot, as Floyd Lawton is the fourth playable character available when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League arrives on the 2nd of February. He's kind of the most traditional member of the team, as players choosing him will rely on his accuracy with guns and a helpful jetpack.

This means we're done with these short trailers, so the next one we'll get is the gameplay presentation highlighting the game's combat and gear system Rocksteady promised us at the end of the first episode.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

