Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has 'hundreds' of build options

HQ

We're just a couple of weeks away from the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now, and it still seems a lot of gamers are divided on the upcoming Rocksteady title. However, it's clear the developer believes in this vision and is constantly showcasing its commitment.

Recently, on the game's Discord server, game director Axel Rydby spoke about how players will be able to make their character unique to them. "We really want you to feel like you can make each character your own, and build it to suit your playstyle. But if you take the leap and really play into the gear, you can find truly crazy powerful combinations," he said.

"At launch, we're looking at hundreds of possible combinations and permutations for builds across our four characters, and this is something we're adding A LOT to in post launch. We're not supposed to talk about that today though, but I'm really excited for you all to see the cool stuff we've got cooking."

You can customise your build in your loadout slots, as well as the effects that you use with your melee weapons and grenades. There's also a lot of ways to customise your character outside of loadouts, but most of these methods fall under cosmetic items which are their own can of worms we're not going to open in this piece.