Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been rated

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority has rated the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Unsurprisingly, the rating for the game is M18, meaning that it is not suitable to anyone 18 or over.

"Some of the areas in the city are strewn with corpses, some of which have missing limbs," reads the classification. "The story scenes contain some depictions of violence which are tinged with dark humour, such as scenes implying a character's finger being severed and subsequent jokes made about the severed finger... Overall, these depictions would be more appropriate under a M18 rating where the Classification Guidelines allow depictions of realistic violence, such as killing, maiming or causing other serious injury to humanoid characters."

You can read the full classification here, where there are a few extra details about how Metropolis is split up into different areas, each with their own boss. These are some key details, but it seems we'll be getting a much closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the PlayStation State of Play tonight.

Are you excited for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?