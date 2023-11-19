Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a pride flag, causing some to lose their minds

HQ

It might seem like Hogwarts Legacy took a lot of gaming outrage earlier this year, but gamers will always have something to complain about, and the latest issue that has their knickers in a twist is an LGBTQ+ flag spray paint appearing on a wall in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In a clip posted by PlayStation on Twitter, you can see the rainbow sitting on a wall next to Batman. This immediately led to outcries from some, who believed that an agenda was being shoved onto them.

"Just had to add that rainbow in there huh," reads one reply, while another says "Is that a pride flag? Enough man." There are also those that try and explain why a pride flag shouldn't exist from a lore perspective, with one user arguing that Gotham City is a place run by gangs and crime lords, therefore spray paint representing the gay community shouldn't exist. It appears this user failed to notice the game is set in Metropolis, and did not consider the possibility of an LGBTQ+ person existing no matter a city's crime rate.

There's plenty of reasons not to like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Editorialising a bit here, but even if its most recent gameplay showcase might have looked better than the one we got earlier this year, it still looks like a relatively bland looter shooter with unnecessary live-service elements. But, somehow paint on a wall is worse than that. Go figure.