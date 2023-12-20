Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League goes all Borderlands live-service in gameplay video

HQ

Yours truly actually got some hope that the game will be kind of good after seeing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first Suicide Squad Insider episode last month. Not especially surprising, as it focused on the story and combat system. Two things Rocksteady knows how to do. The same can't be said about the second episode.

This new 18-minute gameplay presentation dives deeper into the live-service aspects of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League by showing how different DC characters can help us customise Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang with different weapons, abilities, modifications and more suited for different playstyles and scenarios. It's not exactly encouraging to hear them talk about fairly generic, small changes to gear and abilities we'll be able to do by visiting different characters, but that's just the opinion of a guy that prefers single-player games where changes make a noteworthy difference.

Those of you who've avoided the many leaks should probably stop watching the video after 7 minutes and 30 seconds, as Rocksteady has decided to reveal the return of another character from the Batman: Arkham games that will help us do elemental damage and such.

The next episode will focus on new playable characters, different modes, skins and everything else that will be added to the game after launch.