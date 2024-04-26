Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League flops further, has barely a hundred players on Steam

HQ

New all-time lows have been reported for Rocksteady's vaunted Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which yesterday had as few as 102 concurrent players on Steam (thanks, SteamDB). Remarkably little for such a big game, barely three months after launch. As a point of comparison, the now essentially dead Marvel's Avengers has featured more active players on Steam at times than Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League certainly never attracted huge amounts of players, even at release, and the air seemingly completely went out of the title before February was even over. There was a marginal increase in players when the game's first season kicked off in early April, but now it seems that Rocksteady's latest project is once again deader than disco.

So, the question is, how long will Warner Bros. be willing to keep the product alive, given how incredibly poorly Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is performing.

What do you think, is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League doomed or is there still hope?