Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League "fell short" of Warner's expectations

HQ

This may not come as much of a surprise, but it seemed obvious to all of us that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was going to be a flop. In addition to all the design and gameplay flaws that we pointed out so well in our review, Rocksteady's game had a disastrous pre-release, and neither console nor PC gamers stepped up to the plate to support the game. I said it seemed obvious to all of us, and now we have proof of that, thanks to a meeting with investors at Warner Bros.

The company has reported that "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has not lived up to our expectations since its launch earlier in the quarter, so our games business faces a difficult year-over-year comparison in the first quarter," said Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

This time last year Warner Bros. launched Hogwarts Legacy, which became the best-selling game of 2023 (in US, based on dollar sales), so the year-on-year comparison may be even more painful, if that's possible. The future of the game now looks even more uncertain, although it is hoped that the arrival of some DLC content, such as the Joker or Mr. Freeze, will encourage some players to join the live service. In any case, it doesn't look like this squad will survive much longer in the current context.

Thanks, IGN.