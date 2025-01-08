Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer reportedly sees more layoffs

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was not received nearly as well as Rocksteady and Warner Bros. wanted it to be. Foregoing the single-player Arkham formula for a live-service outing was never going to be popular, and fans have made that clear. However, unfortunately this lack of success has also likely lead to some more job losses.

That's according to Eurogamer, which reports alongside the job losses in the QA department from last year, some more layoffs were quietly made at the end of 2024. These include members of the QA department again, alongside programmers and artists.

The game is free to claim for all PlayStation Plus members for this month, and we'll see no more content for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from January, too. Considering the game launched less than a year ago, this certainly is a bitter pill for Arkham fans to swallow.