Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League details Mrs. Freeze's combat abilities

Rocksteady is gearing up for the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season. The first season introduced us to an Elseworld's version of the Joker, and now we have another universe's Mr. Freeze to add to our collection of rogues.

Mrs. Freeze comes from a world where Brainiac's invasion left her planet a barren icy wasteland, according to a post on the game's site. Leaving her wife cryogenically frozen, Mrs. Freeze is hoping for a chance to restore her and her world.

In the game, Mrs. Freeze has a very strong traversal ability, being able to make ice paths out of nowhere and slide along them in any direction. Her playstyles are Cooler, which makes her into a near-unstoppable tank with ice powers, Physicist, which lets her become more of a melee damage dealer, and Technician, which is all about using gear for better running and gunning.

Mrs Freeze is set to arrive in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the 25th of July.