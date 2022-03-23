Cookies

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Rocksteady: "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can."

HQ

Last month, the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier wrote a report claiming that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been hit by another major delay and won't arrive this year either, despite original plans to launch it 2021.

Now this has been officially confirmed on Twitter by developer Rocksteady's co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill:

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

While we certainly look forward to the next game from the creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise and love the premise of wrecking havoc with the Suicide Squad - we appreciate that the developers take their time to make sure the game delivers what the fans deserves.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

