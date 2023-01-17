Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Could be a Live-Service Title

HQ

A newly leaked image seems to point towards Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the latest game from Rocksteady, incorporating live-service elements, including a battle pass. The game is set to release this year, after being delayed out of 2022.

We know that it will have both single-player and multiplayer co-op elements, but to give such a live-service focus on the game has a lot of people fearful. With the constant monetization of gaming nowadays, it feels like very few can escape the trend.

Of course, this hasn't been fully confirmed, and the sources on these leaks range from 4chan and Reddit, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

In the supposedly leaked menu screenshot, though, you can see multiple in-game currencies, along with battle pass and store options to choose from. We don't get to see a screenshot of the store page, which is why some are pointing out that this could be fake.

What do you think? Should Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League incorporate these live-service elements or leave them out?