Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League cost Warner Bros. $200 million

If there's one thing Arkham fans and Warner Bros. can agree on, it is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was disappointing. The game failed at generating revenue and helping to recapture what made the Arkham games so great in the first place, leaving many wondering who it was for.

Apparently, it was for no one in particular, as the lack of revenue from the game has caused a $200 million hit to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. Warner's CFO Gunnar Widenfels had the following to say:

"Starting with Studios, the $400 million+ year-over-year decline during Q1 was primarily due to the very tough comp we faced in games against the success of Hogwart's Legacy last year in the first quarter, in conjunction with the disappointing Suicide Squad release this past quarter, which we impaired, leading to a $200 million impact to EBITDA during the first quarter."

It's hard to imagine that Warner Bros. thought it could just drum up the levels of success Hogwarts Legacy had at the same time the next year, but even if it knew it wasn't going to achieve that amount of income, it still seems Suicide Squad has flopped. And yet, Warner Bros. still seems to want to push towards more live-service titles.