Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League confirms Arkhamverse Batman is still alive

The final update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is out now, and with it Rocksteady brings an end to the story of the game, alongside the inclusion of fan-favourite character Deathstroke.

With the end of Braniac's reign of terror looming, the final battle of the game is followed by a short animated cutscene, showing that - gasp - the Batman we played as in the Arkham games is still alive and well, and was kept prisoner by Braniac this whole time.

The Batman that players killed in the game was actually just a clone. Whether this was the plan all along, or Rocksteady hastily reacted to the reaction the scene of Batman's death got, we don't know. What we do know is that the Arkhamverse can continue, with an alive and well Batman at the heart of it.