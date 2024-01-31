Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League compensates $20 of in-game currency for server shutdown

HQ

On Monday 29 January, the 72-hour early access period began for those who picked up the Deluxe Edition of the game, which costs 100 euros. The bitter surprise for those purchasers came just under an hour later, when Rocksteady shut down the servers to fix a bug that gave players the campaign as completed.

A situation that was also not helped by the silence of the specialised critics, who have not received any review keys of the final game, and for which the studio has taken a long time to respond. It is only now that Rocksteady has reported that it will compensate players with $20 in in-game currency.

"Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," Rocksteady said in an in-game message sent to Deluxe Edition players.

"We recognize that you've been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we'd like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!"

A move that gamers welcome, though doubts remain about the game's true state. You'll be able to read our review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League soon, and that's when we'll let you know if we think it's a game worth a launch purchase.

Thanks, VGC.