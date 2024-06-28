Suicide Squad Isekai theme song fully revealed

HQ

About a year ago, Warner Bros. announced that they were releasing a Japanese animated version of Suicide Squad, called Isekai. Since then, it's been unveiled one by one with more details about the story and characters, with the mildly rowdy gang ending up in a fantasy version of the Middle Ages.

Now Warner has released the series' theme song with its opening sequence, and you can find it below. The song is called Go-Getters and is performed by artist Mori Calliope, listen and check it out below. It will be available on streaming services like Spotify starting July 5.

As previously reported, Suicide Squad Isekai premiers on Max on July 27.