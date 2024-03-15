Suicide Squad Isekai seems to offer a spectacular take on the popular DC squad

HQ

There are plenty of interesting upcoming DC projects right now, including movies like Joker: Folie à Deux, the new Superman, the second season of the TV series Peacemaker, but also cartoons like the fifth season of Harley Quinn.

And speaking of Harley Quinn, Joker and Peacemaker... they will also show up in the Japanese anime Suicide Squad Isekai, which premieres later this year. Now we've gotten a new trailer from the show, which also gives us a taste of the ending theme "Go-Getters", confirmed to be sung by Hololive Vtuber Calliope Mori.

Check it out below. It looks really good and unlike anything DC has produced so far.