Suicide Squad Isekai premieres on Max late next month

We have written several times before about the upcoming anime Suicide Squad Isekai, where we are offered a Japanese interpretation of the classic DC crew Suicide Squad. Here they have ended up in some kind of magical fantasy world and must get back, but various monsters and other things have other plans.

Now Warner confirms that Suicide Squad Isekai will have its Max premiere on July 27 in the US, which hopefully means the day after for us in Europe. Three episodes are to be released at the premiere and a total of ten are planned.