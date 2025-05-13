Suicide Squad fiasco continues to plague Warner Bros. - revenues plummet by almost 50%

HQ

One year after its release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continues to haunt Warner Bros. like an angry ghost. This is according to a new earnings report that revealed that revenues in the first quarter of this year have fallen by almost 50%, something that is attributed to the commercial fiasco spelled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This is despite the fact that all work and continued support for the game ended several months ago.

Its negative impact has created ripples internally that have affected not only revenue but also other projects, including the Wonder Woman game, which was scrapped. As well as complete studio closures, which unfortunately hit Monolith as you may recall.

But there is some hope. Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 still continue to generate revenue for Warner Bros. Games, which has made it clearer to the team what they need to focus on going forward. As for Rocksteady, it seems they're getting another chance, and right now they're recruiting heavily for what many suspect is a new game in the Arkham series. We can only hope.

What do you hope for next from Warner Bros. Games? A new Hogwarts Legacy, more Mortal Kombat, or a new Arkham game?