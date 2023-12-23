Suicide Squad director says his Joker was much better than the one in the movie

David Ayer's Suicide Squad from 2016 was panned by critics and had a mixed reception at best with audiences. Depending on who you listen to, it does seem that another, potentially better cut of the movie is out there somewhere, known as the Ayer cut.

Ayer himself has often spoken about his own version of the movie, and how it was butchered by the studio. Speaking on Twitter/X, he talked a little bit about how his Joker was different in his cut of the film.

"Joker is formidable intense and a force of nature in my cut. Not unfocused and silly. In my cut he has a story arc that hangs powerfully over the entire film," said Ayer. "In the studio cut he's a prop not a character."

It would've taken a lot for anyone to see Jared Leto's Joker as a force of nature. Hopefully soon we can get a release of the Ayer cut, so that people can finally see if it's all just conjecture on the part of the director.