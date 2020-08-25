Suicide Squad confirmed as next entry in the Arkhamverse

You're watching Advertisements

Last weekend we were treated to DC FanDome, an event during which several interesting announcements relating to DC universe were made. In addition to covering cinematic and comic book projects, a lot of time was reserved for video games and, specifically, two titles were announced: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights - the first developed by Rocksteady Studios, the latter by Warner Bros. Montreal.

Although many might have imagined the opposite, in reality, it's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that is the true sequel to the Arkham trilogy developed by Rocksteady. To confirm this, creative director Sefton Hill explained that the game carries on the Arkhamverse. In fact, as revealed by Hill, it seems as though this game will also take into account the events that occurred in the previous Arkham games, and therefore there will be links with the three previous games that the studio has dedicated to Batman.

"This is a continuation of the Arkhamverse, so a lot of the threads and storylines you're going to see come to fruition in this game", he told fans at the event, where it was also confirmed that the game is expected to land in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

