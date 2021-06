Action puzzler Suicide Guy has now just landed on new-gen consoles in the form of a new version. Suicide Guy Deluxe Edition contains more refined visuals and performance, three new levels, and the option to back your saves to the cloud. Also included is support for several new languages: Korean, Arabic, Dutch and Norwegian.

If you're interested in picking up the Deluxe Edition then we'd urge you to fast, as the game is currently discount by 20% and can be purchased for £4.79 (down from £5.99).