Suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital kills at least 12

HQ

We just got the news that a suicide bomber struck outside a court building in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others. The attacker detonated the device near a police vehicle after waiting outside the court for over 10 minutes, causing chaos in the typically crowded area. Authorities are investigating the incident from multiple angles as hospitals treat the wounded, some in critical condition.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi: "We are investigating this incident from different angles. It is not just another bombing. It happened right in Islamabad."