Sugardew Island - Your Cozy Farm Shop releases in March 2025

If you're looking for a bright end to the winter months already, then Sugardew Island - Your Cozy Farm Shop might be the light at the end of the tunnel. The game has been made by the small indie studio rokaplay as a love letter to the DS Harvest Moon games.

It's intentionally uncomplicated, designed to give players the most relaxing experience possible as they just unwind on their island, farm, and interact with the locals. As we can see in the latest trailer, that includes romancing people as well.

If you're up for building your own little cosy farm once more, then take a look at the trailer below. Sugardew Island - Your Cozy Farm Shop launches for Xbox, PlayStation, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch in March 2025.