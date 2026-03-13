Sudden Strike 5 Gameplay Preview: A faster pace and more dynamic action

Tanks, infantry, artillery - the combination never gets boring in games. In the fifth instalment of the Sudden Strike series, we are back in the role of leading the superpowers during the Second World War. First of all, I have to say that it looks great, with ricochet effects that I've never seen in a game of this type before. When tank shells bounce off vehicle armour, it looks really cool. These may be minor details, but they enhance the experience of watching the spectacle on screen. Despite the graphical improvements, winning requires strategy. You need to position your troops correctly and ensure that your troop types perform the tasks you want them to accomplish. Depending on when you came into contact with the series, this has been handled in slightly different ways.

One of the first missions I got to try out required me to capture a city and drive out the Germans. The city itself was surrounded by a river with blown-up bridges. I built a makeshift pontoon bridge and was able to send my troops across. It feels good and is exciting to have these elements at your disposal. The downside is that there is no dynamism in your computer-controlled opponent. This is perhaps my biggest criticism of what I have played. It is clear that the computer follows a script and has difficulty adapting to new situations. There are no counterattacks or direct surprises; you usually know what is happening and why.

Which general and which bonuses you should have are important decisions to make before each battle.

When you take the city, the computer opponent will never counterattack or try to hinder your attack by surprising you. They sit in their defensive positions and wait for you. This allows you to surround the city, eliminate all threats and slowly push out the enemy. Despite this, I still like what I've played. Your troop types feel real, they can't withstand unlimited damage, and positioning is important. You can easily call in air strikes and purchase more troop types via an economic system we've been familiar with since the fourth game. You generate this currency during the mission, which can then be used to purchase reinforcements or air support.

I liked that I could choose a general before each mission and upgrade different abilities. This meant that I could focus on something and give myself an advantage. This could be seeing further or certain troop types being able to throw smoke grenades. It won't win every battle, but you have the opportunity to specialise your troops before combat. I think this could be a way to entice you and me to replay certain missions, try new strategies and experiment. It also means you can tailor your forces. The missions themselves are quite entertaining, even though I've only tried a few on the Allied side. One mission was about attacking and the other about defending.

It is important to keep your troops alive, and you can do this through smart positioning.

Just like in Company of Heroes, there are points on the map that you can capture. However, they do not have the same significance, and it is rarely a requirement to control all areas. They can, however, give you the opportunity to call in troops, scout the enemy, or increase the amount of points you generate. It is a good way to make me, as a player, want to send troops to these locations. I am grateful that they are based on some form of realism. A radar tower can help you scout the enemy, or a guard post by the road can open up the possibility of calling in reinforcements. These bonuses can simplify the missions a bit, which I appreciate.

However, I do think it's a bit of a shame that Kite Games is moving away from the more tactical and realistic systems that formed the basis of the original games. It's a bit strange to spend money on reinforcements, as if I were buying health potions for gold in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. On the other hand, it's a proven system in modern strategy games such as European Escalation, Steel Division, Ruse, Warno, World in Conflict and Regiments. For that reason, I can forgive it, even if the currency systems feel strange. In that case, I think Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front handles reinforcements better. Sudden Strike 5 also has a faster pace with more action than the older titles in the series. I don't have a major problem with this as I still like the setup. However, it looks a bit strange at times when tanks need to get closer to each other than before. At the same time, it becomes less of a tactical simulation and more like Company of Heroes, for better or worse.

You can also call in air strikes if you wish.

One of my biggest criticisms of the preview version was the performance. I'm not sure what's causing the problems. The game lags when tanks and soldiers are scattered around by explosions. My suspicion is that it has something to do with the physics engine. However, I am confident that Kite Games can fix this. The music, effects and graphics are flawless overall. This game both sounds and looks fantastic. It is a step up in terms of audiovisuals and visuals. I think this is positive for the series, which otherwise looks a bit dated. I still had quite a lot of fun with the gameplay, even though it is somewhat simplified.

If the variety of missions in the remaining 23 missions is as good as the ones we got to test, I think this will be a great addition to the series. Even if it doesn't quite deliver the most complex of experiences, it is entertaining. It is on this point that I think those who played the original may be a little disappointed, as it is not a return to the old but a development of the new features of the fourth instalment. However, I like several of the newer systems and the ability to upgrade troops. I like that certain areas can be conquered for bonuses. My opinion on this is that we are being offered a graphically impressive game that may fall a little short of the expectations of fans of the series. Due to technical issues and a limited number of missions to test, it is difficult to say whether this title will be a hit or a miss. However, I am hopeful and think you should keep an eye on this if you like strategy games.