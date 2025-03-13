Sudan's war creates unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to aid officials

HQ

Under the shadow of relentless conflict, Sudan's warring factions have turned the nation into the epicenter of the world's gravest humanitarian disaster, United Nations officials declared on Thursday (via Reuters).

Since the war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, over 30 million people have been left in desperate need of aid. Famine has taken hold in multiple regions, putting millions of children at risk of starvation and disease.

Aid groups report widespread sexual violence, including against children as young as one year old. While both warring sides deny responsibility, humanitarian workers describe a worsening crisis with no sign of relief.

With 3 million children at risk of disease outbreaks and humanitarian access crippled, global calls for accountability grow. For now, it remains to be seen if international intervention can halt a crisis spiraling beyond control.